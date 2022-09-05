Changes in future trash and recycling services are proposed as the result of a solid waste management study conducted by the city of Joplin.
An update in a master plan for those services will be discussed Tuesday night during a regular meeting of the City Council. The meeting was moved from Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.
The report recommends that the city's contract for franchised trash service require weekly recycling pickup on the same day as trash pickup.
Other conclusions that resulted from looking at current service and surveys taken by residents will be detailed during a presentation of the proposal.
The council also will be asked to advance a site plan for some commercial lots and apartment houses to be built by Woodsonia of Joplin in the 32nd Street Place development in the area of 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard.
Several public hearings will be held on proposals for:
• Rezoning of 1911 and 2001 N. Range Line Road from single-family residential to commercial is sought as the future site of a restaurant. The owners seeking rezoning are the Range Line Golf Center Inc. and Allen K. Schmidt, who want to sell the property to the restaurant developer.
• Rezoning of property on Florida Avenue north of Newman Road from C-1 to C-O to build two duplexes rather than apartments to better suit the size of the land available. The change is sought by Kamran Zafar.
• Changing the zoning of property at 2601 E. 20th St. from single-family residential to neighborhood commercial-planned development.
The council also will be asked to:
• Approve a resolution in support of construction of a 48-unit senior housing complex at 18th Street and Delaware Avenue by Parker Development.
• Advance a contract for $166,500 with Allgeier-Martin Associates for engineering work on the Golf Links lift station that is part of the sanitary sewer system.
• Provide final approval for a study to develop a strategic plan for operations of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum that was incorporated into city operations.
