Details of a proposed change to a more recent version of a property maintenance code will be given at a City Council work session on Monday night.
According to city documents, the 1971 version of the code the city currently uses does not require out-of-town owners to provide contact information for their properties. As a result, city workers sometimes have to research ownership of a property and even then may not locate contract information when a property becomes damaged or in disrepair.
City staff is proposing that a 2018 version of the code be considered for adoption. The differences in the codes will be discussed during the work session.
There also will be a discussion on the codes for hotels and motels. City staff will discuss the provisions that a lodging code could provide.
City Manager Nick Edwards said during a council discussion last year that some residents were concerned about the deteriorated conditions of a few local motels when he conducted his listening tour in 2020. He said the residents wanted to know if there could be more enforcement to make repairs at a motel that was in disrepair.
The manager assigned city staff to look at lodging laws elsewhere in Missouri to see what options exist. Staff will report back on their findings.
Information about the status of the city's grants from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be presented. The council will be asked to reprioritize some remaining projects for the filing of future applications for those grants.
City documents show that the staff wants to ask council to re-rank some projects because timelines to apply, get projects under contract and finish construction are drawing closer. All ARPA projects must be contracted by the end of 2024 and construction completed by the end of 2026.
In addition, a report on the results of an assessment of the condition of city owned buildings will be given.
A firm, Gordian, was hired to inspect the buildings and provide a report on the assessments made of them.
The final report ranks the findings into how soon repairs need to be made and cost estimates for those.
The city owns 28 buildings that were valued in the report at nearly $143 million.
All of the recommended repairs that need to be done within one year were estimated at about $13,000 or less in cost, in total amount to less than $50,000.
Total costs for all the buildings will be discussed during the work session.
