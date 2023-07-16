An assessment steering committee that has been analyzing the results of a tourism venue study will talk to the Joplin City Council on Monday about a conclusion that favors a versatile venue for the town.
Consultants from CSL International outlined the details of their conclusions in a May presentation to city officials.
The assessment committee involves representatives of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, the Joplin Sports Authority and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association.
The consultants detailed four types of attractions for consideration but at the May meeting said their numbers bore out a conclusion that a sports and event center or an indoor sports center, while more expensive, could produce more business and draw more people.
Assessment committee members on Monday will discuss their conclusion that a building with turf and hardwood flooring would suit many indoor sports purposes, and removable floor coverings could accommodate trade shows, meetings and other activities.
In other business, council members will be asked to approve a final allocation budget for the projects to be funded with the city’s nearly $13.8 million in direct grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The direct ARPA funding can be combined with any subsequent federal, state or county ARPA grants that are approved. The money must be obligated to projects by December 2024 and the construction or purchase completed by December 2026.
City officials said in May that half of a top-20 priority projects list had been fully or partially matched to other grants. Those include neighborhood improvement efforts, police equipment, home rehabilitation programs, fire equipment, East Town stormwater system repairs, the widening of Zora Street and the future Missouri Southern State University Health Science Innovation Center.
The council was asked at a work session last week to agree to approve a remaining list of re-ranked projects for proposed grant applications to finish the process. The final word on that list is to be given at Monday’s meeting.
First reading will be given for fee increases for leases of property on the grounds of the Joplin Regional Airport. A 15% increase in leasing rates is recommended as the result of market study commissioned from the Crawford, Murphy and Tilly firm. The city is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to keep lease rates set at market value.
In other business, the council will:
• Hear a quarterly report on economic development activities of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and MOKAN Partnership.
• Give second and third readings for tax increment finance agreements for two project areas within the 32nd Street Place development at 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard. If council authorization is completed, the TIF would need to be put on hold until the developer is ready to activate collections of the TIF revenue.
• Act on a proposed contract with Satterlee Plumbing for the replacement of an air conditioning chiller at the Joplin Public Safety and Justice Center, 303 E. Third St., at a cost of $428,105.
• Approve an annual payment for operations of the city’s public safety and financial software.
• Authorize demolitions of dilapidated structures at 912 S. Sergeant Ave. and 326 N. Walnut Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.