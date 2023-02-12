The status of streetlight installations for public safety and grant applications for large projects will be among the items discussed Monday night at a work session of the Joplin City Council.
Residents and some council members in 2019 questioned how many streetlights had been installed under an agreement with the electric utility, saying there were still a number of unlit areas.
Funding for the lights was to be provided by revenue from the half-cent public safety sales tax that was voter approved in 2006 and does not expire.
City officials projected at the time of the sales tax proposal that 3,700 streetlights were needed. The Joplin Police Department advocated for more street lighting saying there was more crime in unlit or underlit areas of the city.
As a result of the 2019 discussion, the electric company inventoried lights and found fewer than half the number agreed to were in operation. There had been 1,891 lights erected since the public safety tax went into effect. While some had not been installed, there was a large loss of streetlights in the 2011 tornado, the council was told then. Also, city officials said they miscalculated by representing that the lights would be placed every half-block but later found that no easements existed to allow midblock installations.
Since then, work has been done to install more of the lights. In a report Monday, mapped locations of the recently installed lights will be detailed to provide an update to the council and residents on the status of the project.
An update also will be given on the status of grant applications. Applications totaling $81 million have been submitted to federal and state grant opportunities for transportation, sewer, industrial, housing, and economic development projects. City officials plan to leverage an original award of $13.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In addition to ARPA, funding opportunities are available from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
There also will be discussions on the city's active transportation study, a 10-year plan for spending on parks and stormwater projects, and tourism results in 2022.
