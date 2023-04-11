Discussion among members of the Joplin City Council about adoption of a proposed job classification system will pick up again at a work session later this month.
Some council members at a work session Monday night said they were not yet comfortable with the plan or wanted more time to study the proposed job rankings and pay ranges.
City officials have worked on various types of plans over the years to try to provide wage ranges the city could afford and, in the process, could not provide pay raises in some years. For that reason, City Manager Nick Edwards and the council have been working on ways to increase and sustain city funding sources and to establish adequate pay scales to attract and retain employees.
One of those efforts was a 2020 market study that led to a 9% across-the-board pay increase for full-time employees.
That pay raise has been criticized by some residents who have said at public meetings they believed the $1.1 million spent on the across-the-board increases should have gone only to police and fire rather than all full-time city employees.
But police officers and firefighters last year struck collective bargaining agreements with city officials after voters rejected a property tax question, Proposition Public Safety, that would have generated dedicated funding for public safety pay. The five-year contract granted the average 11.7% increase, merit step increases, and helped to change retirement plans.
Called an internal equity plan, city jobs are arranged in the system by pay grades that are weighted according to job responsibilities and demands. Positions with like education, years of experience and level of responsibilities are grouped together.
The city also hired a consultant, AGH of Wichita, Kansas, to put together an equity pay study for city jobs. When that study came back, the consultant, Carrie Cox, of the AGH firm, said pay was too low in some categories of jobs and that needed to be fixed before the jobs could be classified into appropriate pay ranges.
City Manager Nick Edwards told the council Monday night that the city has made some encouraging steps. “Today there are 10 openings on the police department,” he said, “and when we accepted applications to hire firefighters for the new fire station we received 100” applications.
“The pay has helped, but we’re still a long way from where we need to be,” he said. He said he favors an internal equity plan as a way to work toward wage parity.
Because sales tax collections have been higher than expected, the city took in about $2.2 million more last year than budgeted. About $1.2 million of that was used for pay raises to police and firefighters as the first-year increases under their five-year contracts. Edwards said that left about $492,000.
He asked the council how that money should be used. Though it would not cover all of the cost to initiate the wage parity plan, the city could use some of the increased tax revenue from other sales tax funds that are permitted to go to wages. Not all city funds can be used for that, Edwards said. Some tax funds have local or state restrictions on uses.
There could be increases in fees and prices for some city services to help pay for wage parity, he said.
“If the internal equity plan is approved,” Edwards said, “the adjustments to pay for police could mean an average increase of $10,000 a year. For general employees, the average adjustment would be more than $6,000.
“For some employees, it could mean a few hundred dollars in increase, and for those further away from the minimum pay, it could be thousands of dollars in increase.”
In the meantime, the city is struggling to fill jobs such as pool workers and transit drivers because pay is not competitive, Edwards said. Other jobs left unfilled include a whole crew of workers for city streets, positions in the nutrition program, and other jobs he said that are critical.
In addition, there are 60 employees that could retire in coming years, 42 of them this year, the city manager said.
“Approving (the plan) won’t mean that further reductions won’t happen, but it could help,” he said.
Mayor Doug Lawson said he looks at the plan as a way “that gives city administrators a lot more options to take care of city employees who I believe have been undercompensated for a long time.”
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said he thinks it is important that council members “are not sitting with their heads in the sand. It will help on the short term and get us to a long-term answer in the future.”
Council members Chuck Copple, Phil Stinnett, Kate Spencer and Josh DeTar said they want more time to consider the plan.
Spencer voiced concerns about some employees receiving a small raise while others received much more. She agreed, she said, that public safety workers should have been included in the study.
“All of these things are weighing on me,” she said. “I don’t feel overly good about it, but I know the employees need raises.”
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he was concerned that revenue would not cover the wage commitments in the future.
Councilwoman Christina Williams thanked the city manager and department heads “for doing the hard work” to go through the internal equity process of revising job descriptions and calculating revenue and wage brackets.
Another council member, Gary Shaw, said, “We’ve had a broken system for 22 years. I’m not completely happy, but we have to have a starting place. I would like to have more money in the bank, but I also feel we’ve marked time too long. I’m putting my faith in the people I pay” to produce answers for the city’s situation. “They’re not perfect and the plan’s not perfect, but we need to move on.”
Councilman Mark Farnum said, “I respect the amount of work that went into this.” He said he would like to see the plan weighted to police and fire, “not because I don’t have a great deal of faith in other city employees but because police and fire are a base, the foundation” for city services.
Time, place The City Council will meet again to discuss the job and wage classification plan at 5:45 p.m. Monday, April 24, at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
