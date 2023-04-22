Discussions are to continue Monday among Joplin’s city manager and the City Council about the proposed adoption of a job classification system intended to bring increased pay and wage parity for city employees.
City Manager Nick Edwards asked the council for action on the proposed internal equity plan at a meeting April 10, but several council members said they wanted more time to study the job rankings and pay ranges. The plan groups together positions involving similar education levels, skills, responsibilities and other factors, and weights pay accordingly.
Council members Chuck Copple, Phil Stinnett, Kate Spencer and Josh DeTar said they wanted more time to consider the plan. Copple suggested resuming talks the last Monday of the month and that resulted in the scheduling of Monday’s special meeting.
The city manager has said the plan is intended to bring fair and competitive pay to the city’s 500-plus jobs to try to make them more attractive to applicants to fill open positions.
He told the council at the last meeting that adoption of the plan would mean an average pay increase for police officers of $10,000 a year. For many other city employees, the average raise would be more than $6,000.
“For some employees, it could mean a few hundred dollars in increase, and for those further away from the minimum pay, it could be thousands of dollars in increase,” the city manager said. It would raise city pay to a minimum of $15 per hour.
Edwards had said in 2020 that while police and fire department unions had actively sought wage improvements, he believed based on previous studies that most city positions were underpaid. In addition to seeing turnover in police and firefighter jobs, the city has had difficulty filling high-demand positions such as engineers, heavy equipment operators, and truck and transit drivers.
City officials have worked on various types of plans and pay adjustments over the years to try to provide wage ranges the city could afford. Edwards and the council have been working on ways to increase and sustain city funding sources and to establish adequate pay scales to attract and retain employees.
Last year, a consultant, AGH of Wichita, Kansas, brought back an equity pay study commissioned by the city officials that realigns jobs and pay ranges. That plan is the one under discussion currently.
Public safety workers have received several pay increases in recent years and for the first time struck a deal through collective bargaining for wage increases this year that averaged 11.7% for police and 11.2% for firefighters. The contract gives them 3% increases over the next four years.
“Today there are 10 openings on the police department,” the city manager told council at the meeting earlier this month. “And when we accepted applications to hire firefighters for the new fire station, we received 100” applications.
“The pay has helped, but we’re still a long way from where we need to be,” he said.
The Joplin City Council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
