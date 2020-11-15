Joplin residents could soon see a change of companies providing trash pickup service.
The Joplin City Council on Monday will get its first look at an ordinance that contracts with Waste Corporation of Missouri for residential curbside trash and recycling collection services.
If the agreement with WCA is approved, residents would pay $11.93 monthly, including a 55-cent administrative charge, for trash service; an optional $5.25 monthly for recycling; and $5 for each additional trash cart after the first two.
The rates would go into effect on April 1 and would remain in effect for the first two years of the agreement. WCA could request an increase of up to 2% annually after that until the agreement expires on March 31, 2026.
The city has contracted with its current provider, Republic Services, since 2016 in an agreement that is set to expire on March 31 of next year. The current trash service rate is $12.41, including a 55-cent administrative charge, and an optional $4.95 per month for recycling.
City officials say they solicited proposals from three solid waste management companies last month, and WCA submitted the lowest bid. In addition to Republic, the third bidder was Meridian Waste.
A battle for the city's contract started in the last bidding cycle in 2016 when Republic was lower on the trash service but higher than WCA on the recycling fee.
In other business Monday, the council will consider:
• A $1.2 million contract with Hutchens Construction Co. and Emery Sapp & Sons Co. for the milling and overlaying of streets.
• A $853,645 contract with D&E Plumbing and Heating Inc. for work on the Baker's Branch sewer interceptor line.
• A $56,000 contract with Olsson Inc. for work on the Glendale Parallel sewer interceptor line.
