Authorization for the city manager to sign off on CARES Act grants to some local nonprofits will be sought at a meeting of the City Council on Monday along with two other contracts.
A contract for the annual microsurfacing of a portion of Joplin streets will be presented for council consideration. The contract would authorize Vance Brothers Inc. to do the work for $678,646.20.
Most streets in the Royal Heights neighborhood plus streets north of Zora Street and east of St. Louis Avenue to the Frisco Greenway Trail would be microsurfaced. The work also would be done on Miller, Turk and Highview avenues near Zora and Range Line Road as well as Buchanan Road, Hill Street, Forest Avenue, Brownell Avenue, a northern section of Patterson Avenue and Third Street.
Microsurfacing provides preventive maintenance on asphalt streets. A coat is usually done every seven years, according to a staff report. It replaced slurry seal in 2004 because it sets up more quickly and is more durable, according to city staff.
The council also will be asked to approve work authorization for CJW Transportation Consultants in the amount of $192,629.35 for professional engineering consulting services to conduct a safety study for the Joplin Area Transportation Planning Organization. The study is required as part of a grant application for a program called Safe Streets for All.
Council action also is sought on several grants. The ordinances related to the grants are submitted as emergency ordinances so that they will take effect immediately rather than having second and third readings.
Authorization to submit the grant requests was previously approved by council as part of CARES Act funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Those are for:
- The Area Agency on Aging for $46,328 to buy a refrigerated van for the delivery of homebound meals.
- The Economic Security Corporation of the Southwest Area for $88,602.30 to purchase playground equipment for the Head Start program and funds to renovate an ESC bus to act as a mobile office for homeless and housing referral services, and for items needed to equip the van as a mobile office.
- Crosslines Churches to assist in providing for a higher demand for food and eligible hygiene items the food bank has experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic. Crosslines would receive $28,797.63.
- Ozark Center for $80,411 to provide transportation for the homeless and those in the center’s behavioral health programs. The agency’s current transportation is insufficient to reduce exposure to COVID-19, according to the need cited by Ozark Center.
Meeting What: Joplin City Council meeting When: 6 p.m. Monday Where: City Hall, 602 Main St. There also is a livestreaming link at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia to view the meeting online.
