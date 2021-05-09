Joplin Municipal Court
• Greggory A. Vinson, 58, Joplin, was fined $476 for larceny and trespassing.
• Reese L. Williams, 28, Carthage, was fined $213 for driving without a license.
• Austin M. Powell, 19, Joplin, was fined $293 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cory G. Meeds, 47, Joplin, was fined $163 for driving without a license.
• Tasha B. Brownlee, 36, Joplin, was fined $138 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Felicia R. Shepherd, 38, Lamar, was fined $288 for larceny.
• Donnie D. Suddarth, 59, Neosho, was fined $288 for trespassing and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• John C. Jensen Jr., 38, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sarai Perez, 30, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert L. Esterline, 43, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Rachel E. Redwine, 25, Joplin, was fined $753 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Delbert R. Harrison III, 35, Webb City, was fined $903 for careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ronald D. Nowlin, 52, Riverton, Kan., was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zachary V. Pritchett, 36, Joplin, was fined $203 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Justin D. Martinez, 28, Carterville, was fined $188 for speeding.
• Heather N. Alverso, 30, Joplin, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kyler G. Lawrence, 29, Neosho, was fined $376 for driving without a license.
• Marcus D. Carruthers Jr., 28, Joplin, was fined $350 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane S. Cyr, 29, Joplin, was fined $328 for larceny.
• Gage M. Rosson, 28, Granby, was fined $203 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ciara L. Boice, 28, Anderson, was fined $153 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tyler R. Rosenow, 35, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
