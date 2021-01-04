Two people were killed in a crash just before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 28th Street and Connecticut Avenue.

The victims, 55-year-old Terry Copple and 48-year-old Rhonda Copple, both of Joplin, died of injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

Police say a westbound pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Copples' northbound vehicle. The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck's driver is still hospitalized and in the custody of Joplin police, who seek charges against her of second-degree murder, driving while intoxicated, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Globe does not identify individuals suspected of a crime unless charges have been filed by the county prosecutor.

The crash is under investigation by the Joplin Police Department.

