The Joplin School District will break ground Tuesday on its planned addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
The 8,325-square-foot addition is designed to ease overcrowding at the school and eliminate the need for the one modular unit remaining on the campus. It will feature classrooms, storage space, a "living room" for group instruction or collaboration and a "think tank" area for small groups.
The project is being paid for through a $25 million bond issue that voters approved in June. Nearly $3 million of that amount is earmarked for the Kelsey Norman project; the rest will go toward the construction of Dover Hill Elementary School, which will replace Columbia and West Central schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.