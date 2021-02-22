012720newschoolrender4.jpg

An artist's rendering shows a new addition to be built at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. Courtesy | Corner Greer and Associates

The Joplin School District will break ground Tuesday on its planned addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School.

The 8,325-square-foot addition is designed to ease overcrowding at the school and eliminate the need for the one modular unit remaining on the campus. It will feature classrooms, storage space, a "living room" for group instruction or collaboration and a "think tank" area for small groups.

The project is being paid for through a $25 million bond issue that voters approved in June. Nearly $3 million of that amount is earmarked for the Kelsey Norman project; the rest will go toward the construction of Dover Hill Elementary School, which will replace Columbia and West Central schools.

