Allison Pittman, a math teacher at South Middle School in Joplin, has been named a Regional Teacher of the Year by the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence.
Pittman and 34 other teachers who were awarded this honor are now under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
The Regional Teacher of the Year program began in 2016 in an effort to celebrate outstanding teachers from all areas of the state. Semifinalists and finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award will be selected in August, with the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year being named in early September.
