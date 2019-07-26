The Joplin School District plans to phase in a multiyear professional development program that aims to teach teachers the science of reading in order to help them boost students’ literacy skills.
The program is called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS. It will be implemented in the district through a partnership with Voyager Sopris Learning, a nationwide educational services company, and the Webb City-based Southwest Center for Educational Excellence.
LETRS offers professional development for teachers on the “structures of (the) English language, the cognitive processes of learning to read and the teaching practices proven to be most effective in preventing and remediating reading difficulties, including dyslexia,” according to documentation provided to the board. It offers both online and face-to-face instruction for educators.
“This is the science behind teaching reading,” said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services. “It’s not about a resource; it’s about knowledge.”
The program is based on literacy research and data, and helps educators understand language, reading and writing, said Pam Austin, a representative of Voyager Sopris Learning. Through LETRS training, educators will be able to use data to assess individual students’ needs, she said.
“Kids don’t learn through osmosis,” she said. “We don’t just place them (in the classroom) and they begin to learn. (This) is helping our teachers be prescriptive and diagnostic. Think about going to the doctor. We want to make sure our doctor understands what’s wrong so we can get the right medicine, and that’s the same thing we’re looking at empowering our teachers to have.”
District officials say the professional development is needed to help teachers close achievement gaps in literacy and to better prepare pupils for success in high school and beyond.
Average reading proficiency of third graders in Joplin was 43.3%, according to data from the 2017-18 Missouri Assessment Program. That fell below the state average for that year of 48.6%, according to documentation provided to the board.
Data from another standardized assessment indicates that reading scores from Joplin pupils in spring 2019 are below the mean value among elementary students taking that exam, the district said.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved $58,705 for the first year of LETRS training, which will cover a first cohort of 30 educators from all 11 elementary schools who will then be expected to share what they’ve learned with others in their building. The cost will be paid from federal funds that are earmarked for professional development.
Projected costs for the second and third years of training are $84,716 and $36,252, respectively, according to documentation provided to the board.
The proposal won unanimous approval from board members.
“I feel like we need this desperately in our district for continuity across the 11 different (elementary) buildings,” board member Debbie Fort said.
