Three days of fun, food and family are planned this weekend for the Joplin Emancipation Park Days Celebration at Ewert Park.
A returning event that organizers said has proven to be popular among children is the Kids' Market, which will open the celebration at 7 p.m. Friday. The opening also will be marked with music and a variety of food trucks at the park.
The Kids' Market was started last year and allows children to sell anything they make or grow, said organizer Chalise Cooper.
"We have had a lot of kids signing up so we had to start a waiting list," Cooper said.
In addition to music and the Kids' Market, a live band, ABS Band of Tulsa, Oklahoma, will perform from 8 to 10:30 p.m. A kids' movie, "Soul," will be shown at 9 p.m. by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
Food trucks will include Sum'na Eat, offering soul food; Top Dogs, with different wieners and sausages; Floyds Wings and Waffles, Mitchells Munchies, Watkins Smoked Meats BBQ, Snowflakes Shaved Ice and Trackside Burgers. They will be operating throughout the celebration.
A dominoes tournament will kick off Saturday's events at 10:30 a.m. along with the opening for the day of the food trucks and vendors. Cooper said a number of people have signed up to play dominoes.
There will be kids activities from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Kids' Market also will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.
The activities will include a visit by Joplin police and a police vehicle as well as the Fire Department with a fire truck. There will be a resource booth for children with a variety of activities. Spiva Center for the Arts and George Washington Carver National Monument also will have information and activities.
One highlight on Saturday will be a performance by the Kansas City Falcons, a precision marching band, at 6 p.m. The band is made up of 30 to 40 children of all ages, and a drum line. The group is inclusive and has several disabled children who participate, Cooper said. The band will perform on the tennis courts at the park.
Two bands will entertain with popular music in the evening. They are Branjae of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will play from 7 to 8 p.m., and Jukeboxx from Northwest, Arkansas, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The third day of the event, Sunday, will open with a church service from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The 15th annual car show will be on the park grounds from 10 a.m. until the celebration closes at 2 p.m.
To keep people more comfortable in the heat, there were be cooling fans operating that are provided by Missouri Southern State University and water fountains provided by Culligan of Joplin, Cooper said.
She also said the number of events and participants continues to climb.
"It is definitely growing. People are wanting to bring their families out," she said.
