After over five years of sometimes slow but continual growth, Joplin Empire Market is at a pivotal point at which it is able to measure its successes and consider expansion.
The market began as a project to bring farmers and artisans in contact with local customers, as well as use a building donated to the Downtown Joplin Alliance by the former Empire District Electric Co. It has since transformed into a community-based organization open to the public multiple days a week, with more plans to grow.
Beyond its year-round Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Empire Market Community Gardens, on the western edge of the Fourth Street property, now hosts Open Garden Day every Thursday. The event, which is free and open to the public, begins with at 10 a.m. with yoga and is followed by community projects, a picnic lunch and open gardening.
Lindsay Gagnon, the market director, says that her hope is to bring yoga and more gardening activities to the Saturday market without putting undue stress on current volunteers. She and her team ultimately want to have the market open for business on Thursdays in addition to Saturdays. But two market days a week are not yet feasible. In order to grow the hours, sales at the current Saturday market would need to increase to help support returning vendors.
The current focus is therefore on continuing to amp up Market Sprouts, the market’s kids program, which includes free meals and garden-based activities. Empire Market also wants to fully use the newly opened Newton Kitchen, a commercial kitchen installed for pop-ups, rentals and educational purposes. Although in use most Saturdays by vendors, the market hopes the kitchen will be rented more frequently to host cooking demonstrations and classes.
Beyond these goals, Gagnon and Downtown Joplin Alliance are focused on special events to grow visibility. Alongside 10 annual events, the market will partner with the Joplin Public Library on Sept. 23 to put on Hobbit Day, inspired by “The Lord of the Rings.”
These events are important for Joplin Empire Market’s continued growth.
“Our regular Saturday numbers are around 500 people,” Gagnon said. “For events, we often triple those numbers. For Paris Week in February, we saw over 1,700 visitors to the market in one day, making it by far our most popular event.”
Improvements to the building and outdoor gardens are necessary to make more events happen. The market recently received a Rotary grant of $2,000 to create shading in the courtyard and gardens, for example. The shading, which will also be a decorative focal point, will help make more warm-weather events possible and provide a safer working environment for those out in the gardens.
It’s structural improvements such as these that have been part of the market’s behind-the-scenes growth, organizers say. From a new roof to updating the building’s electricity, multiple repairs have been necessary not only to bring the former Empire District Electric building — which lends its name and triangular logo to the market — back to life but also to improve upon its former design.
“The Newton Kitchen and gardens are public facing and have garnered the most excitement,” said Gagnon, who is also board secretary for the Missouri Farmers Market Association. “People see these improvements and say, ‘Wow, you’ve grown overnight.’ But these improvements are right on track with what we have been planning and setting goals for since the beginning.”
The ultimate goal? Supporting local farmers and increasing people’s access to food, or “creating community through food,” which is the market’s motto.
Those wishing to support the market can start to do so by shopping there regularly or attending special events. But there are also ample opportunities to volunteer on Thursdays and Saturdays by signing up on their website. For renting the space or commercial kitchen, people may contact Gagnon or the Downtown Joplin Alliance by phone or email.
Word-of-mouth support is also key. “Every single Saturday, we meet at least one person who had no idea that the market existed,” Gagnon said. “They pulled over or walked in off the street because they saw something going on as they passed by. So we’re ready for the community to know that we’re here.”
