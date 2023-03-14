Allgeier, Martin and Associates recently announced the appointment of six new vice presidents.
The firm, which has expanded its operations to six different locations, employs 142 people.
The newly appointed vice presidents are professional engineers who have made significant contributions to the company:
• John Briggs, who has been with AMA since 2005, graduated from the University of Arkansas. He specializes in water and wastewater treatment, water storage and distribution, and wastewater collection and transmission.
• Roger Enslow, who joined AMA in 1998, holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He specializes in power electrical transmission.
• Thomas Hancock joined Allgeier Martin after the acquisition of White River Engineering in Springfield, where he was a co-owner, in 2020. He specializes in wastewater collection and treatment, water storage and distribution, stormwater, and site development.
• Michael Keaton, who has been with AMA since 2007, graduated from the Missouri University of Science & Technology (formerly the University of Missouri-Rolla). He specializes in site development, stormwater, trails and sidewalks, and wastewater collection.
• Jared Nichols, who joined AMA in 2008, specializes in wastewater collection and treatment and structural engineering.
• Kris Zibert, who has been with AMA since 2007, specializes in electrical substations, power transformers and project management.
The Joplin-based company last week also opened its newest office in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The company opened its first satellite office in Rolla in 2006, and then expanded to Kansas City in 2016. It opened a Springfield office in 2017, and in 2020 acquired White River Engineering in Springfield. The firm opened its Tulsa, Oklahoma, office in 2021.
The company is based at 7231 E. 24th St. in Joplin. It offers engineering services for public entities such as municipalities, counties and utilities. It has served the region since 1954, having been founded in Lamar by Elmer Allgeier and Kent Martin.
