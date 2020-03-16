The Joplin Family YMCA has made the following changes due to COVID-19:
• From Tuesday through April 6, it is suspending child watch, all group exercise classes, aquatics classes and swim lessons.
• It is only accepting Joplin Family Y members, and suspending the sale of guest passes and access to Nationwide Reciprocity.
• It is adjusting hours. New hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.
Carthage, Neosho, Nevada, and Springfield YMCAs have taken similar positions.
