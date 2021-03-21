Projections made in consultant reports for a proposed Memorial Hall renovation are being studied by a finance committee that will report to the Joplin City Council.
After hearing a recommendation for a $25 million multiuse renovation of the hall, the council asked the finance committee to review the financial assumptions made by the consultants.
City Manager Nick Edwards said at a meeting of the committee Thursday that city officials want to know if the revenue estimates are realistic. He told the group, made up of local finance professionals, that their opinion could build trust in the concept of renovating the hall.
City documents show that issuing bonds for the cost of the renovation project might be a way to pay for the project. If so, a source of revenue would have to be determined to make the bond payments. That might result in a proposal to increase property taxes, which voters would have to approve.
Members of the committee were provided with reports of figures from the operation of the former Joplin Convention and Trade Center, 3535 Hammons Blvd.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the trade center and neighboring Holiday Inn Hotel that formerly operated at 3615 N. Range Line Road were the largest meeting and trade show spaces available in Joplin.
An effort by a Florida developer to rehab the former Holiday Inn failed four years ago.
A renovated Memorial Hall could provide spaces for smaller conferences and for trade shows and expos, but not the size of events that were once held at the trade center and hotel location, Tuttle said. He said a marketer could be hired to book the hall or that the city could do the booking.
The city would need to identify the types of events that might be suitable for the spaces available. Years ago, the Kansas City symphony performed here. One potential source of performance bookings is to market to promoters who stage shows in the Midwest so that Joplin could be a stop in a concert tour or other touring shows.
Larger conventions now require a conference center plus smaller breakout meeting rooms, a restaurant and hotel all located in one area, Tuttle said. But the proposed renovation of the hall provides flexibility of spaces that could accommodate many functions such as small conferences or board meetings, concerts and other performances, reunion groups, weddings, and recreational programs offered by the city's parks department.
City staff was asked how much revenue it could generate if the building were renovated and was used as it had been the last few years for events.
Finance director Leslie Haase said that would be about $100,000 a year.
Committee member Russ Alcorn asked if the hall would have to generate $700,000 in revenue to cover the hall's operations if it were marketed and used regularly. He said the figures provided by the committee are not detailed enough to draw conclusions. He wanted comparison figures from operations in other cities that might provide similar revenue to what is proposed for the hall.
Haase told the committee that the consultants are providing those figures and they would be available to committee members next week.
Paul Bloomberg, parks director, said the figures provided by the consultants so far appear to him to be realistic estimates of revenue.
Members of the committee, in addition to Alcorn, are Tom Franz, Brandon Davis, Mark Hensley and Andy Perigo, as well as the city administrator and Councilman Phil Stinnett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.