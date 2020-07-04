A Joplin fireworks show sponsored by the city and Missouri Southern State University will go on tonight.
But because of the need for social distancing as a result of COVID-19, some activities such as entertainment and food truck service will not be offered as in past years.
The 2020 Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be held at 9:45 p.m. today. The fireworks will be set off on the eastern side of the MSSU campus.
"We felt this was the safest way to celebrate, considering current events," said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin's parks and recreation director. "Having the fireworks display gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy a little piece of our traditional event while still social distancing and being mindful of other guidelines."
A warning blast will go off 10 minutes before the show begins. The show will be set to music, which can be heard on Missouri Southern's radio station, KXMS 88.7. The fireworks show also will be broadcast live on KGCS-TV and on Missouri Southern’s Facebook page.
Area residents may watch the display from their vehicle from designated MSSU parking lots.
"The great thing about the location of the campus is that it is one of the tallest points in Joplin, which provides a good viewing experience from different vantage points around the area," Bloomberg said in a statement.
