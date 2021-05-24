The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and other Black people by police prompted local social justice advocates to form a group last year.
Joplin for Justice has continued to grow in size and support over the last 12 months, organizers say, and it currently has more than 4,000 Facebook members.
“We’ve grown, as far as support and attention,” said Jamie Lindsey, a co-organizer with Joplin for Justice. “A lot of people know who we are now, whether they have good or bad opinions of us. They know us and our name has been getting out there. We’d like to continue to grow and to receive support.”
The group will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a public event from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in Ewert Park.
“We’ll have music, activities and a moment of silence for George Floyd and other victims,” Lindsey said. “It will look like some of our past events, but this year, we’re going to celebrate and see all of the progress we’ve made.”
The organization’s goals include advocating for more accountability and transparency from law enforcement as well as working “to promote diversity, inclusion, equity and improved relationships between the Joplin Police Department and the Joplin greater community.”
This year, Joplin for Justice also wants to strengthen ties with the Joplin chapter of the NAACP, the Emancipation Committee and Carthage Progressives.
Lindsey said they’ve also launched a crowdfunding campaign not only for the one-year celebration but also for continuing social justice efforts in the area.
“Ideally, our goal was to come out with resources and education pieces for our community, but we’ve realized, as we’ve progressed, that our community is needing more,” Lindsey said. “For example, we’re trying to get the Joplin School District to hire a diversity education and inclusion coordinator to train teachers and staff on how to work with kids of many different backgrounds including different races, mental illnesses, genders, etc. This helps us keep our community accountable for things that we’re seeing and making sure it’s a better and more inclusive space.”
With nearly $500 raised as of Monday afternoon, Joplin for Justice is halfway to its $1,000 GoFundMe goal.
“Any support we get is working to make our community better,” Lindsey said. “We’re trying to get volunteers to be part of more committees, so we’ll be having different opinions coming in and maybe more changes can be made. We want to go on the same path and start trying to work on these changes we can make in our city.”
The fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/f0c904c0.
