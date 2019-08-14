Carol Stark, editor of The Joplin Globe, died Wednesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a long battle with cancer.
Stark, 61, was recent past president of the Missouri Press Association and will be inducted into that organization’s Newspaper Hall of Fame in September, only the second person from the Globe to receive that honor.
Stark began her journalism career in 1977 at the age of 17 for The Carthage Press, and in 1983 she was hired by The Joplin Globe.
Over the years, she has served in a number of reporting and editing positions for the paper, including assistant city editor and as metro editor from 2003 to 2007. In 2007, she was named executive editor, becoming the first female executive editor in the paper’s then 111-year history.
In 2018, she was named regional editor as part of the expanded news leadership structure announced by CNHI, the Globe's parent company.
Among her accomplishments:
• Stark led the newsroom in the aftermath of the 2011 Joplin tornado, for which the Globe received a number of honors, including the Distinguished Writing Award for Deadline News Reporting from the American Society of Newspaper Editors in 2012. The paper also was named CNHI’s "Newspaper of the Year" and awarded first place in public service in 2012.
• Stark led the newspaper in the aftermath of the Anderson Guest House Fire in 2006, for which the paper received CNHI’s 2007 Public Service Award.
As a reporter, editor and columnist, she received numerous awards and honors from the Missouri Press Association, the Associated Press, CNHI and other professional organizations.
Stark was a passionate journalist and advocate for the public’s right to know and fought to ensure access to public records and open government. She also steered the paper into the digital age.
Stark also was a longtime advocate of helping young journalists break into the profession, including being an adviser to Missouri Southern State University’s The Chart; working with Joplin High School students on their newspaper, The Spyglass; running an annual journalism workshop for high school students for more than 30 years; and supporting legislation that would protect the journalism produced by high school students.
Recently, the Carol Stark Excellence in Journalism Scholarship was established in her name for students at Missouri Southern State University.
Stark is survived by two sons, Craig Stark and his wife, Christen, of Pilot Grove, and Joe Stark and his wife, Katy, of Ozark; six grandchildren; two sisters and extended family.
Services are pending.
This story will be updated.
