Joplin Globe flag to fly at half-staff for late editor From staff reports 2 hrs ago 1 min to read The Joplin Globe will fly its flag at half-staff in memory of Editor Carol Stark, who died Wednesday at age 61 after a long battle with cancer. The flag will be lowered through Stark's funeral, which as of Thursday had not yet been set. Tags Carol Stark Joplin Globe Half-staff Memory Flag Funeral Battle
