Because there is no mail delivery Thursday, Veterans Day, The Joplin Globe will not print a paper. A full e-paper with the latest news will be available online Thursday at joplinglobe.com.
Joplin Globe will not print a paper on Veterans Day
Obituaries
Rosary 6 p.m. Nov. 16th at McGilley State Line Chapel followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass 10 a.m. Nov. 17th at Visitation Parish. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Joplin, MO. Full obit at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
NEOSHO, MO - Lloyd Doke, 89, a School Board Member for District R-8, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
