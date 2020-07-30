Joplin has the nation's cheapest gasoline at $1.75 per gallon, the American Automobile Association reported Thursday.
Statewide, Missouri has the seventh cheapest average in the nation at $1.90 per gallon, with only ten states are currently below $2 a gallon on average, the report found.
Kansas, at $1.98 per gallon; Oklahoma, at $1.90 per gallon; and Arkansas, at $1.89 per gallon, also were in that group.
A year ago, Joplin residents were paying $2.33 for a gallon of gas and the average across Missouri was $2.49.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19, AAA reported, which is 54 cents less than the price per gallon at this time last year.
In its report, AAA noted that pump prices in Missouri continue to show low volatility as the regional gasoline supply has returned to above 51 million barrels while U.S. gasoline demand has increased only about 3% compared to the prior week. Citing data from the Energy Information Administration, the association noted that the price of crude oil has also been relatively unchanged in recent weeks.
“As we enter the final weeks of the summer driving season, drivers around Missouri are still paying less than $2 a gallon on average.” Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson said in a statement. “Expect gas prices to fluctuate for the remainder of the summer due unstable demand from increasing COVID-19 concerns.”
