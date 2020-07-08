The Joplin Health Department on Wednesday confirmed four more deaths among residents at Spring River Christian Village, 201 Northpark Lane. That brings the total number of deaths for the city from COVID-19 to 13, all at Spring River.
Earlier this week the long-term care home had reported that 64 residents and 30 employees or other workers providing services there had tested positive for COVID-19.
The nursing home earlier this week had reported 12 deaths among those 64 residents, but some of those deaths had not at that time been confirmed by the county coroner's office and the medical examiner to verify that COVID-19 has been determined to be a contributing factor.
