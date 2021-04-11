The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.

Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations. 

Asian Express, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 282. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations. 

China Wok, 1130 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations. 

McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations. 

• Dehydrated onions on the make line marked for an expiration time of 1:30 p.m. Observed on the line at 3 p.m. (corrected during inspection).

El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 5. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 9 core violations. 

• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in kitchen (corrected during inspection).

• Food in kitchen walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.

• The sanitizer concentration for bleach in the bar is at 0 ppm. 

• The hot water heater in kitchen is incapable of meeting the peak demands of the food establishment.

• Evidence of pest observed in dry storage. 

Taj Grill Trailer, 4538 S. Highway 43. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on April 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations. 

Candy Craze, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 130. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations. 

Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations. 

• Dish machine is dispensing sanitizer at less than 50 ppm of chlorine (corrected during inspection).

Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations. 

• Employee beverage stored above establishment food in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).

• Potentially hazardous foods in the two-door prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees. 

Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

Joplin Greenhouse The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

Kelsey Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations. 

College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on April 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations. 

Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

