The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Asian Express, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 282. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
China Wok, 1130 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Dehydrated onions on the make line marked for an expiration time of 1:30 p.m. Observed on the line at 3 p.m. (corrected during inspection).
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 5. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 9 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Food in kitchen walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for bleach in the bar is at 0 ppm.
• The hot water heater in kitchen is incapable of meeting the peak demands of the food establishment.
• Evidence of pest observed in dry storage.
Taj Grill Trailer, 4538 S. Highway 43. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on April 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Candy Craze, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 130. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Dish machine is dispensing sanitizer at less than 50 ppm of chlorine (corrected during inspection).
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee beverage stored above establishment food in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in the two-door prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Joplin Greenhouse The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Kelsey Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on April 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.