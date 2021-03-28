The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Joplin Schools warehouse, 1420 Broadway St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 19. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink containers observed above the prep area (corrected during inspection).
• No detectable levels of sanitization solution in dish machine (corrected during inspection).
• Soiled dish drain clogged and backing up (corrected during inspection).
Burger King No. 25,997, 1931 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Sliced tomatoes with expiration date of March 21 being held on prep line (corrected during inspection).
Dollar Tree, 426 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Subway at Rapid Roberts, 4549 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
CVS, 112 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Asian Express, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 282. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 8 core violations.
• Evidence of employee eating and drinking was observed in kitchen.
• Observed cross-contamination (plastic sack-covered, uncooked food) in the walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Food contact surfaces of soda nozzles have accumulations.
• No method of sanitization observed.
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks was observed in the kitchen over food equipment (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.