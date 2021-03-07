The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Fazoli's, 4027 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 18. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Milk in front display unit being cold held overnight above 41 degrees.
• The spray hose above the three-compartment sink hangs below the flood rim of the sink.
Follow-up inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Big Apple Travel Centers, 2110 S. Prigmore Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 24. Results: PASS with 6 priority and 14 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink in the Indian restaurant kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in grab-and-go cooler are not date-marked with a use-by date (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the American restaurant kitchen dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of Windex are not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of water are not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Spill cleanup chemical stored on top of bag in box rack (corrected during inspection).
North Middle School, 102 Gray Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Subway No. 10,669, 1501 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 26. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee beverages and food above food equipment and paper towels were observed in kitchen.
Heavenly K's Donuts, 1915 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 6 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored above food equipment in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs and ground sausage stored above ready-to-eat foods in the back cooler.
• Roach observed in the customer beverage area.
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Worden's Meat, 1442 E. 32nd St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 8 core violations.
Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.