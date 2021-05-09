The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Sam’s Club bakery and produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Dish machine is reaching only 130 degrees plate temperature and is not draining.
Follow-up inspection performed on April 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 59 bakery, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is less than 160 degrees.
Walmart Supercenter No. 59 deli, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 59 meat, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 59 produce, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip's No. 1, 1902 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Smoothie King, 2202 S. Range Line Road, Suite A. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Subway No. 25,588, 330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Target concessions, 3151 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• No air gap provided on three-vat sink in concession stand.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub and Grill, 3402 Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Wings in reach-in are improperly date marked (corrected during inspection).
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is at 153 degrees.
Ol' Hickory, 2640 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Dude's Donuts, 2613 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Observed cross-contamination: unknown liquid spilled on cranberries and raisins in the dry storage.
• Steak, hamburger and fish in grill prep reach being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for Smart Power in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Cramer's Rangeline Meats, 1032 S. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Unlabeled chemical spray bottle (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.