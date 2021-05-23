The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
HOLIDAY INN, ROUTE 66 PUB & GRILL, 3402 Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
SONIC No. 2280, 720 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for three-vat sink was at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
STOGEY’S CONEY ISLAND, 2629 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Food inside a cooler being cold above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
FOOD MART, 3308 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Several potentially hazardous foods inside a true two-door display being cold held above 41 degrees.
BILLY SIMS BARBECUE, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
CHAOS BREWING, 112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Chemicals stored above bottles of liquor inside an office/storage area (corrected during inspection).
• Sanitizer concentration for chorine in the dish machine was at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of sanitizers not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
