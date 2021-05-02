The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Cecy's Cakes, 116 N. Range Line Road. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Shelled eggs are still holding after time control expired (corrected during inspection).
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Gringo's, 315 W. 26th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Burritos in prep reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Senior Citizen Center, 2616 S. Picher St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
OK Bar and Billiards, 1516 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Papa Murphy's, 2640 E. 32nd St., Suite 12. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Worden's Meat, 2316 S. Maiden Lane, Suite D. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Carmen's Apples and More, 1651 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Food items in beige Whirlpool fridge being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Caroline's, 1027 S. Main St., Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Whipped topping in right mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Cash Saver meat, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Cash Saver retail and produce, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Orange Leaf, 2330 S. Range Line Road, Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Toppings on customer self service bar are not covered by a sneeze shield (corrected during inspection).
Royal Heights Elementary School, 2100 Rolla St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3102 E. Seventh St., Suite 101. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club bakery and produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on April 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
