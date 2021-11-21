The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
McDonald’s, 1223 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Cream in a cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
McDonald’s, 1123 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Cooked pasta and crab meat in grill drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Air freshener cans stored on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Dairy items in reach-in bakery being cold held above 41 degrees.
Flowerbox Ice, 1616 W. Seventh St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mercy Hospital Kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Social BTB, 1027 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
El Taco Loco, 1221 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: FAIL with 6 priority violations and 6 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored above food and food prep areas (corrected during inspection).
• Fish in sushi display being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Fish in 2-door sushi reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in walk-in case being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the bar is at 10 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Bleach stored on drain board is stored over or with rice and sugar (corrected during inspection).
Outback Steakhouse, 3110 E. 36th St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Love’s, 4013 S. 43 Highway. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
James River Church Café, 1850 S. Maiden Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Drinks and sandwiches in the display reach-in case being cold held above 41 degrees.
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Long John Silver’s, 1627 Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza, 1837 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sonic, 3333 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Hand-washing sink not provided in back prep area and not convenient for use.
• Cleaning chemical stores above three-vat sink.
