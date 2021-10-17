The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Doc's Stop, 2703 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
The Corner at Maiden, 2300 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Main St. Axe Co., 215 S. Wall Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip Trip, 1102 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Mouse droppings in the cabinets under the customer soda station and on the floor around the ice machine.
• Chemical spray bottle not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
The Corner at 32nd, 1318 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
DQ Chill and Grill, 2015 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink was observed in True prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
Eagle's Lodge, 1321 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Independent Living Center Food Pantry, 2639 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Love's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• A direct connection exists between the sewage system and a drain from the three-compartment sink.
McAlister's Deli, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
The Outreach House, 807 S. Moffet Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Hose to the mop sink is not provided with backflow prevention (corrected during inspection).
Schlotzsky's, 531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Best Western, 3508 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chuck E. Cheese's, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 348. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 442, 1631 E. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 5 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in grill drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cracks observed in food containers on dish storage shelf.
• Food-contact surfaces of soda guns in the bar have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Bites n Pipes Hookah Bar, 110 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 7 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on top of a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• No date marking on pasta and rice in the reach-in.
• No sanitizer located in the facility.
• Hand-washing sink not provided in bar and not convenient for use.
• Spray bottle of Lysol located on top of a prep table (corrected during inspection).
Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of employee drink located on a prep table (corrected during inspection).
Moe's Southwest Grill, 3120 S. Main St., Suite 3. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the top cold bar are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salsas in the salsa bar are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Nutrition Fix, 420 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sleep Inn, 4100 S. Highway 43. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: FAIL with 8 priority and 11 core violations.
• Evidence of employee covered personal drink was observed above prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Raw meat stored above vegetables in Pepsi preset two-door reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Tuna and salmon in sushi case being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salmon and steak in Pepsi meat two-door reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Steel in lower portion and chicken and shrimp in upper portion in Turbo Air prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Time without temperature control for sushi rice is not being marked or discarded within four hours.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is less than 10 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Raw onions in kitchen are stored next to dish detergent and bleach (corrected during inspection).
Wendy's No. 3487, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 6 core violations.
• Employee beverage containers stored above food in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler are not supplied with expiration dates (corrected during inspection).
• The dish machine is not dispensing sanitizer at detectable levels.
• Working container of dish utensil soak detergent not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Takeastand, 1303 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wasab Steak House and Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 6 core violations.
• Raw beef stored above less hazardous or ready to eat foods in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at less than 10 ppm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.