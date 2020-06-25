The Joplin Health Department has vaccinations available that are required for school. Tdap is required for entry into the eighth grade. Another requirement is two doses of Meningococcal (MCV) before grade 12.
Appointments for children who live within Joplin city limits or who are enrolled in a Joplin public or private school are being spaced for safety. Only one parent may enter the building with the student, and only one child will be vaccinated at a time. Anyone older than 2 should wear a mask when entering.
Immunizations are provided for the uninsured or underinsured, and those with Medicaid. Many area insurance plans also are accepted.
Immunizations will be given in the upper-level entrance of the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St. A parent/guardian ID and the child’s Social Security number and immunization record is required.
Details: 417-623-6122, ext. 257.
