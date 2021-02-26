Cloudy. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 12:24 pm
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 124.
The resident was a 42-year-old man who was a resident of a long-term care facility, health officials said.
