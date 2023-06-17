Two classes are being offered in the coming week by the Joplin Health Department.
“First Impact” is a free traffic safety course for new drivers and their parents about the state of Missouri’s new graduated driver license law.
The class takes 60 to 90 minutes and will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Some statistics from the course:
• Teens ages 15-19 have the highest crash risk of any age group on the road.
• Teens also are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash, and the risk is highest during the first month to three months of independent driving.
This program introduces parents to the risks their new teen drivers face and will provide parents with the tools to monitor, coach and support them to reduce the risk of fatalities and injuries of teen drivers by 20% to 40%.
The program is free, but registration is required. Parents, grandparents and teens are all welcome. Call 417-623-6122, ext. 1286, for more information.
In addition, the department is offering CPR training. The department said administering CPR can save thousands of lives annually, but about half of Americans say they don’t know how to do it.
Two classes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation are being offered on Thursday for the public. Classes will be held in Conference Room 1 of the Joplin Public Library. The classes are part of the American Heart Association’s training.
One class is called “Friends and Family CPR.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover:
• Adult hands-only CPR. • Child and infant CPR. • Adult and child AED use. • Mild and severe airway block. • Hands-on practice of all techniques.
The cost is $25 per person.
A second class, “AHA HeartCode BLS Skills Checkoff,” will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The course is designed for those who have already completed the online portion of the HeartCode BLS course, which can be found at https://elearning.heart.org/course/437.
The class is a hands-on session to complete the certification for HeartCode BLS. The cost is $20 per person.
Preregistration and prepayment are required to attend either class. Complete these steps by going to www.joplinparks.org and clicking on “Adult programs” at the top of the page. Call 417-623-6122, ext. 1258, for more information.
