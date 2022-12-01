The informed voters of tomorrow, and in some cases today, are being created at Joplin High School as the JHS Constitution team prepares for the annual Show Me the Constitution competition, hosted by the Missouri Bar.
JHS seniors Jeana Compton, Wyatt Hensley, Grayden Cravens, Ellie Benfield, Elijah Neville and Ami Riechman-Bennett met Tuesday with Joplin attorney Scott Vorhees, who was a member of the team in 1993, to answer questions, defend their positions and prepare for the competition in April 2023.
Vorhees said he loved his time on the Constitution team and has made it a mission to come back and help the team.
“They’re going to a state-level competition where they are addressing Supreme Court cases and constitutional issues, so their judges typically will be judges or congresspeople,” Vorhees said. “I am pretending to be one of those because 30 years ago I sat where they are and I went to the national competition, and for the last 25 years, I come back and help them. They’re doing a fantastic job. It’s actually a really good place for them to be this early in the process. A lot of times when I come early like this, they’re not as far along in their ability to have conversations.”
The students get the competition questions every year in advance and have a few weeks to research the topics and prepare speeches taking a side on those questions. After they present their prepared speeches at the competition, judges will often ask follow-up questions to determine how well the students understand the topics aside from their prepared speeches.
That’s what Vorhees was doing with the team Tuesday, he was peppering them with questions and giving them feedback on how to improve their delivery of how to make their points.
“Mr. Vorhees is extremely instrumental, not only in helping the students generally,” said Constitution team coach Will Keczkemethy. “Because let’s remember Mr. Vorhees was on a the Constitution team in the 1990s and was on a championship team that won the state championships and went on to nationals. He knows not only what a winning team looks like but he knows the ropes. He knows the program, he knows governance, government, politics, he knows the school, and he really knows the topics.”
Neville said he’s excited about the competition.
“It’s pretty intensive homeworkwise and researchwise, but the competition is definitely going to make it worth it,” Neville said. “We’re all excited about going. We’re going to be sitting in front of professionals who have worked in this field their entire lives. They’re going to be able to give us not only great questions but great feedback as well.”
Compton said the program will help her and the other students in high school, college and the rest of their lives.
“The research, the public speaking, working with others, I think it’s all beneficial at base level,” she said. “And then when you get into things like law, the analysis becomes more important, the understanding of the judicial process becomes more important.”
Keczkemethy said the team tied for second place with Nixa at the regional competition last year. Both teams lost to Springfield Central by a score of 1,398 to 1,389, one of the closest results in competition history.
He said the team, which is open to only seniors, last won the state championship in 2019.
“We’re going to need a certain amount of our youngsters to grow into and fill out positions of leadership,” he said. "We’re going to need business leaders, we’re going to need social leaders, legal minds, we’re going to need people to kind of guide this city forward. Nationally, the amount of government and politics illiteracy in the United States is enormous. Everybody knows the issues and everyone knows what to fight over, but they really don’t know the foundational way and the form and function of how the government works."
