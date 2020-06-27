Joplin High School will hold an in-person graduation ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, following social distancing guidelines.
The event will be conducted in alphabetical order by students’ last name as follows:
• A-D, 3-3:30 p.m.
• E-I, 3:45-4:15 p.m.
• J-M, 4:30-5 p.m.
• N-S, 5-5:30 p.m.
• T-Z, 5:30-6 p.m.
Students are to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled time. School personnel will assist students to get lined up and give them instructions on how to proceed. Local Health Department regulations in regard to social distancing will be followed.
Each student is allowed to bring four guests.
Students are to wear their cap and gown, park in the lots by the Performing Arts Center, and proceed to the area that is roped off.
A professional photographers will be present.
Earlier this month, officials with the Joplin School District, citing COVID-19, scrapped plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at Junge Stadium.
COVID-19 cases have been increasing at a fast rate in Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties, and a student enrolled in Joplin's summer session recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Last month, Joplin seniors had a drive-thru graduation celebration. Students received a keepsake charm from Newton’s Jewelers and a certificate that said, “The Class of 2020. ‘Virtually’ the greatest class of all time. From the greatest high school in the universe.”
The Joplin High School class of 2020 has 503 graduates.
