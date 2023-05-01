An author, a couple who operate Bookhouse Cinema, and a gospel mission that renovated a former elementary school building into a place for women and children in need of homes can stay were recognized Monday with historic preservation awards.
Emily Frankoski, vice chairwoman of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, welcomed those who attended the event at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex. She said the opening of the complex last year has brought the property at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue full circle. The new Cornell arts center is built on the site of the former Schubert Theater, later called the New Joplin Theater, she said.
The Schubert opened in 1908 and was described as a posh center for entertainment ranging from famous performance artists of the day to the first blockbuster of the silent movie era.
Mayor Doug Lawson read a proclamation declaring May as Historic Preservation Month in the city. It states that saving Joplin's historic buildings means "preserving place and community for future generations," and "gives the people of Joplin a deeper understanding of our heritage."
"The work the people in this room are doing makes my job a lot easier," Lawson said. "It makes it easier to tell people how wonderful Joplin is. What we do today will be part of history."
William Fischer, a member of the historic preservation commission who chaired the preservation awards subcommittee, made the presentations to the recipients. He said this was the third time the awards have been issued and that they are given out every other year.
Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies at MSSU, where he has taught international studies and journalism, received the Leslie Simpson Award. The award is given in recognition of significant contributions to historic preservation, administration, education, outreach or service, Fischer said.
Stebbins has made contributions to Joplin's history and preservation over a number of years and most recently wrote and released two books, "Joplin's Connor Hotel," and the rags-to-riches story of its builder and owner, "Tom Connor: Millionaire Zinc King," the nomination states.
Those books required five years of research and told the story of the grand hotel that drew capitalists to the rapidly growing center of lead and zinc mining and related industries here at the turn of the 20th century. Fischer said the nomination discussed how the books explored not just the man and his hotel but the human and community aspects of them.
"It's such an honor to win an award that has Leslie Simpson's name attached to it," Stebbins said. "For 34 years, she was the gold standard for historic preservation in Joplin." Simpson is the former director of the Post Art Library who documented Joplin's historic buildings and research about them.
The Murphysburg Award is given to community groups or residential property owners who make a significant contribution to preservation or Joplin's history. It is named for the historic Murphysburg neighborhood, which is where some of Joplin's capitalists built their homes.
The recipient of that award was the Washington Family Hope Center, 1112 E. Second St. The former elementary school was renovated by Watered Gardens Ministry to provide a place for homeless women and their children to live until they can sustain themselves. Previously, there was shelter available for homeless women but not their children.
"With a total of 30 beds, this organization has provided safety and community for a few years now," Fischer said.
The organization is now completing work on the building's second floor to house more women and children in need. "I can think of no better way to preserve one of Joplin's historic buildings than putting it toward serving the vulnerable in our community," Fischer said.
Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens, said it was an honor to be recognized for the project.
"Just being able to take a former elementary school building that is decades old and having the privilege to be a part of the renovation of it" is meaningful to him and others with the mission.
When the mission first acquired the building, it was difficult to keep out trespassers even with the building boarded up, he said. The renovation of the first floor cost $1.2 million and the organization hopes to open the second floor for occupancy this summer at a cost of more than another $1 million.
"None of that is possible without people in the community pledging funds for that space but also utilizing it for women and children in crisis," Hurley said. "So we're grateful for the generosity of the community and a chance to see this building recognized today was awesome."
The Jeff and Carolina Neal Award, named for the couple who currently operate Neal Group construction, which focuses chiefly on historic building repair and renovation, recognizes people who have made significant restorations or uses of historic buildings.
It was presented to Brad and Holly Crane, owners of Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway.
Fischer said the Cranes have made their building available not only to show movies but also to display art and for many other purposes. They also built a kitchen and bar to serve food and drinks.
"It's nice to be recognized by the historic preservation commission," Holly Crane said. "I like the history of the town we live in because it is rich and the Neals are role models for us. It's a privilege for us to own a historic property, and we want to do our best by it to make sure it stays a vital part of the community."
Bookhouse Cinema has been host to all kinds of activities, such as weddings, funerals and even real estate seminars, Crane said.
"We just want people to think of our place as an approachable, useable space," she added.
