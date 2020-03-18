Ruth Darlene Chubb, 91, of Baxter Springs, KS, passed from this life on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO. Ruth was born July 6, 1928, in Kansas City, MO, to the union of Merlin K. and Mina "Polly" Kay (Housner) Arthur. Ruth was united in marriage to Robert Chubb on Augus…
JOPLIN, MO - Herbert Tidd, 86, a retired USPS supervisor, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary,
