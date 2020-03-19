The Joplin Humane Society has changed a number of policies and procedures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Residents who find stray animals should attempt to locate the animal's owner or contact the animal control department in their city. If there are no other options, call the shelter at 417-623-3642, ext. 119.
Pet surrenders are not advised at this time. If someone needs to surrender a pet due to an emergency situation, call the shelter. Lost-pet reports can be filed at joplinhumane.org.
Adoptions will remain open, but the shelter will allow only 10 people at a time into the building. Public spay/neuter clinics also will continue with normal surgery schedules, but no more than six pet owners will be allowed in at a time.
