The Joplin Humane Society has canceled all Shelter Pals training classes and Kiss the Puppies Good Night events until mid-May. Shelter Pals volunteers who have already been trained are welcome to read to the animals during regular business hours but are asked to stay home if they are ill.
The shelter also announced it will postpone its 18th annual Fur Ball, which was scheduled for April 4. Guests who have already purchased tickets or have sponsored the event will be contacted over the next few days by shelter staff.
Details: 417-623-3642.
