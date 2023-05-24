Tiny Tigers, a cat-themed lounge and adoption center, will be opened by the Joplin Humane Society next month.
Tiny Tigers will open at noon Saturday, June 3, at Northpark Mall. It will be in the former Gymboree store near Dunham Sports. The pop-up shop is being done to allow area residents to play with and adopt cats and kittens.
It will be open every Friday through Sunday through July 9. A $5 donation will allow 30-minute visits with the cats.
The Joplin Humane Society has seen a large increase recently in the intake of cats and kittens. More than 200 cats are currently in foster homes.
It is the organization's mission to find forever homes for adoptable cats and kittens, said Connie Andrews, executive director.
The lounge offers an opportunity for cat lovers to see the cats outside of the shelter environment. It also is intended to be a relaxing place where the cats can receive regular human interaction, which will increase their chances of adoption because they will become more socialized, she said. Adoptions can be completed at the lounge.
The lounge will be furnished with a variety of seating options that will allow guests to sit on furry rugs, sofas and benches, or pillowed nooks.
Those who come to the lounge with family or friends can chat, play a board game or just enjoy the shenanigans of the cats.
There also will be furnishings for the felines, including cat trees, shelves and wall ledges for them to explore. They also can relax in cat hammocks.
The lounge will accommodate 25 to 30 cats at a time.
When opened, the lounge will operate from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
People who are looking for a pet also may visit the shelter at 140 Emperor Lane on North Main Street Road.
Donations for the shelter such as cleaning supplies — including bleach, dish soap and paper towels — cat and kitten food, and other supplies can be dropped off at the shelter.
