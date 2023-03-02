The Joplin Interfaith Coalition is offering an opportunity to add an international flavor to your meal while helping local refugees.
The coalition will hold its annual bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Islamic Society of Joplin at 1805 W. 32nd St. Entrance is free and open to the public. Lunch tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased through the United Hebrew Congregation, the Islamic Society of Joplin, South Joplin Christian Church and RAISE.
The Joplin Interfaith Coalition started in 2012; it initially came together for the anniversary of the Joplin tornado. After that, the coalition started community panel discussions. In 2017, the Islamic Society of Joplin and the United Hebrew Congregation decided to combine their annual bake sales. Since then, the coalition’s bake sales have raised proceeds for causes such as hurricane relief, Joplin Bright Futures, Lafayette House and Crosslines Ministries.
For its first bake sale since the start of the pandemic, the coalition is raising funds for RAISE’s Driven to Drive initiative to buy a driving simulator for refugees.
“It seemed like a good, reasonable idea that if we all joined forces we could help those people to settle and become independent in a shorter time,” said Sahar Elsayed, vice president of the Islamic Society of Joplin. “We liked the idea of helping them learn to drive with a faster method.”
RAISE — Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education — provides reception and placement services for refugees settling in the area. It provides things like case management, English classes and support for employment.
Ann Wolfe, a master of social work student working with RAISE, who also serves as the quality assurance administrator, said the organization is currently helping 100 clients from Afghanistan. In 2023, RAISE expects to receive up to 70 new clients from various countries. All of its refugees arrive from war-torn countries, often fleeing a humanitarian crisis.
The goal of the Driven to Drive fundraiser is the $14,500 estimated cost of the simulator and software available in 46 languages. The simulator is much different from a video game.
“We have seen a need to empower refugees and immigrants in this community with safe driving skills,” Wolfe said. “The simulator provides personalized instruction and feedback, and allows for practice in various road conditions.”
The aim of the simulator is to ease stress of learning to drive by providing driving practice in a secure environment, Wolfe said. This helps clients become more confident and safe when they get behind the wheel, benefiting everyone on the road.
“Learning to drive is normally stressful under any circumstances,” Wolfe said. “Some of our clients have additional stress from the trauma they’ve experienced in their home country.”
The women RAISE serves often have additional barriers to a driver’s license. They often don’t have easy access to a vehicle. When they can get access, it’s stressful to load up the vehicle with their kids and learn to drive. The simulator will give women the chance to practice while their children are in child care at RAISE.
“We’re incredibly grateful they’ve chosen us this year,” Wolfe said. “That was the jump start we needed to realize purchasing the simulator could be possible.”
Elsayed herself remembers the difficulty finding a driving instructor when she came to Joplin from Egypt. She needed to learn to drive here because of few public transportation options and because she didn’t know anyone to ride with. She said it was hard for her to find an instructional vehicle to learn on, and eventually she had to take driving lessons when she went back to Egypt. Elsayed wants it to be easier for these women.
“I can relate to how hard it is from my personal experience,” Elsayed said.
During Saturday’s bake sale, the United Hebrew Congregation will have baked goods related to the season of Passover. Representing their diverse membership, the Joplin Islamic Society will have goods from several regions available, such as baklava, basbousa and konafa.
There will be goods from local bakers as well, such as Dianna’s Bloom Cakes, Farmhouse Bakery, Finn’s Bakery, Sweet Emotions and Frosted Cakerie. Organizers say they hope some of the Afghan refugees will bring items as well.
