Between 2012 and 2019, the Joplin Interfaith Coalition’s annual Multicultural Dinner was a regular event, rotated among churches in Joplin and celebrating Joplin’s religious diversity.
Those dinners as well as other coalition activities came to a sudden halt in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Until Saturday.
More than 30 people gathered in the basement fellowship hall at the South Joplin Christian Church to share food and meet and learn from each other at the 2022 Multicultural Dinner.
“I’m really thrilled to see the turnout we have here,” said Paul Teverow, a retired Missouri Southern State University professor and president of the Joplin Interfaith Coalition. “The reason we started was to bring together people of different faiths who nevertheless comprise one community and sharing a meal is one of the things that helps build a community.
“We have done a number of community service activities. We’ve organized packing of sack lunches for Bright Futures, and that’s one of a number of community service activities we’ve done. But we miss coming together for meals, we miss coming together for panel sessions. Part of what we do is learn about each other face to face and come together to serve our community and learn about each other’s religions.”
Saturday’s dinner opened with traditional prayers offered by Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Baha’i representatives and members of the Unity church.
The potluck meal consisted of dishes brought by each religion, and the rest of the event included participants visiting with each other.
Social media dangers
“We know over the past few years the difficulties that stem when we’ve been separated from family, from friends, but it’s more than that. It’s more than the burden that’s on us,” Teverow said. “When all you do is go by what you read on social media or interact with the people you see on social media, you may become a little bit too trusting of the positions you take because there’s no challenging there.
“It’s all too easy to be confident of your opinions when there’s no one to challenge them. It’s precisely, we think, groups like this that — and don’t get me wrong, this is not about telling people why their beliefs are wrong — they compel you to think a little bit more clearly.”
Table after table in the room was filled with people of different faiths talking and getting to know each other.
Dan Goepfert, of Joplin and a member of the Baha’i faith, said the Baha’i community in Joplin was hit hard and hasn’t rebounded from the 2011 tornado that forced many members to move.
“Nationwide there are several hundred thousand Baha’is, and there are larger Baha’i communities in Kansas City and St. Louis, Springfield,” Goepfert said. “The Baha’is have been involved in the Interfaith Coalition for seven or eight years, not quite from the beginning but close to the beginning. This group is central to the idea of the Baha’i faith because Baha’is believe there’s really only one God and one religion and one human race and we should all be working together.
“We tried to do things over the computer, but it’s just not the same as being together face to face. This kind of brings back the community part of the whole thing, and if we’re going to have any hope of working together and being friendly with each other, it helps to be able to sit down and talk to each other first. That’s where it starts.”
Not much difference
Dr. Ali Iftikhar, of Joplin and a member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said the Interfaith Coalition is a great way to build a better community.
“To me, it’s important for our community, and it should be nationally important, to get people together who hold different beliefs,” Iftikhar said. “Someone else does not know me, and he may look at me as a Muslim, and the first thing that may come across that person’s mind is bad stuff. That’s the stereotype. But when we sit together and talk about it we think, my God, there’s not much difference. I think when we get to know personally each other, it’s a good meeting for everyone.”
The idea of an Interfaith Coalition was born out of efforts to unite the community after the Joplin tornado, and the group was actually formed not long after the Islamic Society of Joplin’s mosque, located on the west edge of town, was burned in an arson fire Aug. 6, 2012.
The coalition was organized Feb. 15, 2013.
“When the mosque was burned down, we were welcomed in churches to do our prayers,” Iftikhar said. “They were with us when we had get-togethers and talks and getting together resulted in better things. People welcomed us into their churches; we were celebrating Ramadan in their churches. It makes you become a family.”
Colleen Carroll, pastor at South Joplin Christian Church, said the dinner was a first step and that the coalition is working to get back to its schedule of panel discussions that was also interrupted by the pandemic.
“We haven’t decided on a date yet,” Carroll said. “In the past, the practice has been that each of us will take 10 minutes to make a presentation on a particular topic from our own faith perspective. If it was about holidays, someone from each faith would talk about holidays in their faith. This time, we’re hoping to have as our guests someone who is from the Afghan community, a refugee person or family, and we would listen to their experience.”
People can keep up with the Joplin Interfaith Coalition on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JoplinInterfaith Coalition.
