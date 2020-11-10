The Joplin High School JROTC battalion will conduct a presentation of the American flag and decorate the graves of more than a dozen veterans who are buried at Peace Church Cemetery in a ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. today.
"The cadets are paying tribute to veterans from the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and II, and Korea," said Jim Beeler, president of the Peace Church Cemetery Association. "We appreciate their act of service and hope to see the partnership with the Joplin JROTC grow."
Residents are invited to attend the flag ceremony or to visit the cemetery for Veterans Day from dawn to dusk on Wednesday.
Details: 417-529-0890.
