Joplin’s leaf pickup service is progressing, city officials said in a statement.
Parks department crews have finished the P1 and P2 sections from the south city limits covering the west and central neighborhoods up to 32nd Street. Those crews are now working north from 32nd Street to 26th Street and from Wildwood Ranch east to Range Line.
Street department crews are in the S2 section, which includes the neighborhoods from Mount Hope Road south to 15th Street between St. Louis Avenue and Range Line Road. Crews are working from the north end and moving toward 15th Street.
The crews are delayed if there is rain or snow.
A map of the routes can be found at www.joplinmo.org.
