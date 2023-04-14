In honor of the city’s 150th birthday celebration this year, local students have re-created six historic Joplin landmarks and buildings with Legos that are now on display in the Spiva Center for the Arts Gallery at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
The landmarks the teams chose are the Olivia Apartments, the Joplin Union Depot, Crystal Cave, Grand Falls, the Joplin Public Library and the Bonnie and Clyde Hideout. The public may view the groups’ designs and vote online for a favorite.
The finished pieces were unveiled in a ceremony Wednesday and will be on display at Spiva Center for the Arts Four-States Gallery through May 13. Then they will move to the Christman Building at Fifth and Main streets. An awards ceremony is slated for June 8. The categories are people’s choice, technical award, authenticity award and creativity award.
The Lego program, called Iconic Joplin, kicked off in December with 30 students participating in the creative challenge to explore local history. Participants divided into teams and selected a Joplin landmark and learned about its history and significance from the help of local experts.
Teams went above and beyond with their completed projects. The Red Dragons, who created Grand Falls, used a motor in their model to simulate moving water and help give it a waterfall effect. The Hidden Halos team not only constructed the garage apartment on 34th Street used by Bonnie and Clyde but also the shootout scene.
Kai Barnett, 11, a member of the Hidden Halos, said he worked on the shootout scene and the mini figures. Their build details the infamous shootout that took place in 1993, and the team studied photos to help illustrate interior and exterior details.
“We visited the real hideout, and I thought it was kind of small,” Barnett said. “The reason that they had all of these windows was because it provided a 360-degree view of who’s coming, which is pretty essential if you’re a bank robber. We learned some interesting facts like halfway through the shootout, Blanche Barrow’s dog, Snowball, ran away and no one ever saw her again. Bonnie was on the couch writing poetry. The police actually drove the car in front of the garage doors to block them.”
The Brick Champions team constructed the Olivia Apartments and incorporated lights to depict the fire that occurred in December 2020. In its scene, the team chose to feature firefighters battling the rooftop fire. The Brick Kickers team chose Crystal Cave and constructed multiple levels of the cave, including a dance floor. The Knights of the Brick team built the Joplin Public Library on 20th Street and even added the red sculpture out front.
The ACSYN team chose to build the historic Joplin Union Depot and used stickers on the Lego bricks to illustrate the graffiti. The group integrated both past and present in the train station. ACSYN teammates Carter Haney, 12, and Shane Harrell, 11, said the project was a fun learning experience and they made new friends through the program.
“It’s an honor to be part of Joplin’s 150th birthday,” Haney said.
Host sites
Three host organizations — the Joplin Public Library, the Creative Learning Alliance and the Joplin History & Mineral Museum — held eight sessions for the students to construct their masterpieces over the past four months.
Beth Snow, teen services librarian the Joplin Public Library, said it’s been exciting to see the builds from start to finish.
“It’s not just teens sitting around putting bricks together,” she said. “It’s interactive, hands-on learning because each team had an option to utilize an expert for their builds and visit the sites. They all had opportunities to access past information and the history about it.”
Iconic Joplin is hosted by Landmark Builds, which was founded by Joplin entrepreneur Lisa Nelson to pair students with local history using the creative potential of Lego bricks. Landmark Builds combines learning based in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with design, innovation, architecture and local history.
“I love local history, and I wanted to find a way to share that with this age group, 12- to 16-year-olds,” said Nelson, who spearheaded the program. “I wanted to help them with three things — make new friends through the shared love of Legos, expose them to STEM-related careers and teach them about local history. I hope where ever life takes them that they’ll always think of Joplin as home.”
Nelson said she saw a lot of proud parents, grandparents and community members at Wednesday’s ceremony, which drew a crowd that filled the gallery.
“I’m so glad that everyone sees the creativity, the storytelling and the details that the teams built into their landmarks because they really learned a lot and expressed a lot in those builds,” she said.
One of those proud parents was Avery Barnett, whose son worked on the Bonnie and Clyde Hideout. Barnett said Kai had a lot of fun building and researching the history of the landmark.
How to vote
The deadline for online voting is June 1. The public can check out one-minute videos about each landmark and vote for their favorite by visiting https://tally.so/r/3q4lK7.
