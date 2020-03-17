NEOSHO, MO - Billie Billie Jean Hutchings, age 74, a retired Walmart greeter, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Country Charm Venue, Neosho. Arrangements by of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
NEOSHO, MO - Robert C. Restivo, 83, a retired salesperson, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Clyde E. Porter, Jr.,47, a Walmart employee, passed away on March 10, 2020. A celebration of life was held at Journey Church, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO - Sue Ann Elliott Vandergriff, 75, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.