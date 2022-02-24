With February marking Black History Month, the Joplin Public Library is hosting a Black History Fair this weekend to commemorate the contributions of Black Americans to the history of the United States and the local community.
The annual Black History Fair is slated from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Joplin Public Library Community Room. This will be the second year for the Black History Fair, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will feature activities, booths and interactive displays from the library, local groups and organizations like Joplin for Justice and the Joplin Emancipation Celebration Committee.
“The Library is excited to collaborate with local organizations and members of our community for Black History Month,” adult program librarian Derek Moser said in a statement. “This is a great event to highlight the work and knowledge of so many in Joplin.”
Christina Matekel-Gibson, children’s librarian, said the exhibit will be set up similar to a science fair where people will have booths recognizing different people and moments throughout history. The first fair was held in 2020 and was well attended.
“We’ll have professor Lucy Phelps (of Pittsburg State University), who has a booth about motherhood in slavery and what that looked like,” Matekel-Gibson said. “Then we’ll have the East Town Dreams District, and the library will have booths for each department — children’s, teen and adult. There will be about eight booths total.”
A storytime in the children’s department will run from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Attendees may come and go as they please. The event is open to all ages, and no library card is required to attend.
“This is a community event, and we’re highlighting how there are so many people doing great things in the Black community in Joplin,” Matekel-Gibson said. “We really wanted to highlight the organizations and the resources that exist because as a library, that’s one of our goals.”
Black History Month is celebrated in the U.S. every February as an opportunity to highlight Black achievements throughout the nation’s history and honor those who struggled with adversity to acquire full American citizenship.
“Shining a light on Black history today is as important to understanding ourselves and growing stronger as a nation as it has ever been,” President Joe Biden said in a proclamation for Black History Month. “That is why it is essential that we take time to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of generations past, reckon with centuries of injustice, and confront those injustices that still fester today.”
